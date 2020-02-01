Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

