Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,275 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Proofpoint worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $12,995,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $6,804,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

