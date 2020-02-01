Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.53.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.75. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $212.67 and a one year high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

