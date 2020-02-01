Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

