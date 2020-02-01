Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

