Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Insulet worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

