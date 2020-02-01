Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

