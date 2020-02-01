Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 61,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,421,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.