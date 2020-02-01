Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $338.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

