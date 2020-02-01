Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.32 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

