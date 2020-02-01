Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $291.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

