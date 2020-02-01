Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,805 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.45, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

