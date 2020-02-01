Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,659 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 124.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 338.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $14,828,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $63.98 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.