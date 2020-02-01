Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,185 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

