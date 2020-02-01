Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

