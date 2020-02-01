Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 3.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

