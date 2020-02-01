Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,296 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.23.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $111.65 and a 52-week high of $202.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

