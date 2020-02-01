Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.