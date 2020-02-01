Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 9,277 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

TJX stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

