Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $4,077,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 84.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

