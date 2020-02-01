Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.