Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 203,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

