Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

