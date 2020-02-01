Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,692 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 118,413 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 234,097 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.