Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 562,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

