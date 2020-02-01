Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

