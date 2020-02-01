Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 100,654 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,654 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eldorado Resorts worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 44.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

