Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,329 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

