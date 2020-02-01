Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 167,888 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,888 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

