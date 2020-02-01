Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total value of $2,753,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $406.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $454.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.19.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

