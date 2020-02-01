Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,347 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

