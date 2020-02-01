Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

