Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,754,000 after buying an additional 449,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

