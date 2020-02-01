Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 41,903 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,105 shares of company stock worth $3,767,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

