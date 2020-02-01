Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,909 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,158 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 579,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

