Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of ICU Medical worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,453 shares of company stock worth $5,393,758. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

