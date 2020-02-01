Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in American Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

