Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.