Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPK. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.