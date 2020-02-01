Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

