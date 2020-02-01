Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $107.14. 13,698,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65.

Get Chevron alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.