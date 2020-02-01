Chiliz 1-Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.