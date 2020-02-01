Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $826,971.00

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $826,971.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,804,949 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

