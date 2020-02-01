Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

