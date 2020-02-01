Cibc Bank USA Purchases 569 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.53. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

