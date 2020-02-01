CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,276 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Cigna worth $258,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

NYSE:CI opened at $192.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.16. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

