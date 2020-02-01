CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $102,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $559.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

