CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 59,962 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $202,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

ABT stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

