CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 85,313 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Cheniere Energy worth $133,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LNG opened at $59.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

