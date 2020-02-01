CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.35% of American Tower worth $359,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.